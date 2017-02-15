Taco Bell weddings will soon be a thing

LAS VEGAS, NV (NBC News) — Forget the shotgun wedding, soon couples visiting Las Vegas can take part in a Taco Bell wedding.

Beginning this summer, couples will be able to hold their weddings at Taco Bell’s Cantina flagship restaurant, which opened last fall in Las Vegas.

For $600, the wedding package includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, “Just Married” t-shirts and Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes.

Taco Bell will then cover the newlywed’s first meal; a 12-pack of tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake.

For more information on the special wedding, go to tacobell.com/loveandtacos.

