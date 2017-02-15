Vulgar bumper sticker earns man citation from police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/NBC News) – Dustin Owens says he never dreamed he get in trouble over the sticker on the back of his Chevy Blazer.

“My brother ordered it and it was nighttime when he put it on because he was trying to make a joke out of it, and I was sleeping,” Owens says.

The sticker depicts two stick figures engaged in sexual activity above the phrase “Making My Family”.

Owens said he was driving home from work on Friday when a Nashville Metro police officer pulled him over and cited him for having an obscene bumper sticker.

“If I took the words off right there, it’s two stick figures dancing, that’s it,” Owens says.

Owens posted pictures of the sticker and the citation on Facebook, where passionate people on both sides of the issue began weighing in.

“Some people say I should fight it and get it thrown out. Other people say I’m classless and called me all kinds of names, but they don’t know me so I don’t worry about that,” he says.

It is in fact illegal in Tennessee to have obscene or offensive bumper stickers, window signs and markings on cars. In 2011, lawmakers even stiffened the penalty for violations.