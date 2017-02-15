Woman chained in container says captor raped her daily

Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The judge denied bond for Kohlhepp, charged with a 2003 quadruple slaying and more recently holding a woman captive on his property. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The judge denied bond for Kohlhepp, charged with a 2003 quadruple slaying and more recently holding a woman captive on his property. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who spent two months chained inside a metal container says her captor bragged that he was good at killing people and warned her she could be next if she fought back or ran.

Kala Brown says she did what she had to do to survive.

Brown told Phillip McGraw, the host of “Dr. Phil,” that Todd Kohlhepp raped her twice daily.

This week’s episodes mark the first time she’s talked publicly since her Nov. 3 rescue.

Brown and her boyfriend had been missing since Aug. 31, when they went to Kohlhepp’s rural property, thinking they were going to clear underbrush.

Her rescue solved other crimes. Kohlhepp is charged with killing Brown’s boyfriend, a couple missing since December 2015 and four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003.

