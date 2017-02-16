5-year-old Tennessee boy dies after being mauled by family dogs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little boy died after being attacked by his family’s dogs in Clarksville Thursday morning.

Police said the tragic incident happened at 8:20 a.m. at a home on Charles Thomas Road.

The 5-year-old child reportedly suffered extensive injuries after being mauled by the dogs, both English Mastiffs under one-year-old.

The boy was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died a short time later. His identity was not immediately known.

Police say the dogs have been placed in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news