Beavercreek restaurant joins ‘Day without Immigrants’ movement of solidarity

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Immigrants across the country stayed home from school and work Thursday. Organizers said the movement was to demonstrate the impact immigrants have on the U.S. economy.

La Colombiana Restaurante in Beavercreek closed its doors Thursday in solidarity with the nationwide movement.

“I’m very proud to be an immigrant, because I can bring a lot of things to the American Culture. I can bring my food, you can see all the pictures and you can see my music,” La Colombiana owner, Ana Rivera said.

Originally from Colombia, Rivera came to America when she was 10. She worked hard over the years to achieve the American dream of starting her own business.

Rivera told 2 news she came across a post about “A Day without Immigrants” and decided to participate. However, closing her doors for a day was not an easy decision as a small business owner.

“I’m not thinking only about money, I’m thinking about the compassion that I talk about before, to be able to support people that I know. I know how hard their lives are. It didn’t matter, because money is not everything in life,” Rivera said.

Since putting up this sign, Rivera said she received a lot of backlash from some who thought it was a political statement.

“They just want to say bad things about the restaurant, but I cannot change their minds. I just suggest that they get more informed,” Rivera express. “When I cook I’m not thinking about presidents or anybody. I’m just thinking about making people happy.”