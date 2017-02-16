Car runs stop sign and lands on its top

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A car and a minivan tangle in a Trotwood intersection Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car ran a stop sign at the intersection of Union Road and Little Richmond Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

The car rolled onto its top and came to rest on the side of the road.

Amazingly, police say there were no injuries in this crash.

