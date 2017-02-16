CareSource adjusts plan for new downtown office building

Related Coverage CareSource plans to build 7-story building in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local nonprofit health care provider scaled down its plans for a new office building.

Last October, CareSource announced it would build a seven-story office building at the corner of 1st St. and Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton. It has updated those plans to instead build a six-story office building.

A CareSource spokesperson said the decision came after they learned another office building has a higher capacity than previously expected.

CareSource currently occupies space on floors one through four of a five-story office building at 220 Monument Ave. It will close on the purchase of that building March 1. The company plans to renovate the fifth floor of that building by this summer. The renovation means the building can house 600 employees. That’s 100 more than previously expected. Because of this, the company chose to change the size of its new building to six stories instead of seven.

Officials plan to break ground on the new building in late March. The project has an expected completion date of spring 2019.