Cedarville students use 3D printing to help those in need

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Physics students at Cedar Cliff High School are not only working for a grade, they are also working to change lives.

 

The students are creating custom tools that help others with day-to-day tasks that sometimes are taken for granted.

Jordan, a Cedarville boy struggles to use utensils and the students at Cedar Cliff High School wanted to help him.

Physics students use 3D modeling to create custom built apparatuses that make day-to-day tasks easier.

“When he gripped things, his grip wasn’t strong enough to hold something large,” said Cedar Cliff senior, Wesley Williams.

Through trial and error, the students have something, more importantly, someone to work for.

“We took out the finger grooves and we made it a lot longer for him,” said Williams.

The students first design custom apparatuses with high-tech computer modeling. After that, they send the blueprints to the 3D printer.

cedar-cliff-hs

“Our advanced engineering teacher Mr.Rodgers said he knew someone who had a problem,” said Cedar Cliff senior, Bryan Crossman.

Mr.Rodgers then asked if his students would be willing to help solve the problem. They all agreed.

Crossman says the hands-on work is fun, but the purpose of the class is to help those in need.

“It’s nice to know that we are working to make a difference and that people are noticing and joining in and helping,” said Crossman.

“In the past, I’ve noticed there was a lot of theoretical work, a lot of book work and I’d like to transition my classroom into something that was more applicable,” said Cedar Cliff Science teacher, Philip Rodgers.

 

Mr. Rodgers goal is now being achieved.

“How do we use this information, truly use this information. Not just to solve a problem on a piece of paper, but in real life- solve a real problem in society and in our community,” said Mr.Rodgers.

Mr.Rodgers also said the work isn’t done and they plan to dive into robotics sometime soon.

