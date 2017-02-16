Date set for Star Wars Force Friday II

(WDTN) — The force is strong with September 1st.

Disney has announced the world-wide release of products for the next movie in the Star Wars franchise, “The Last Jedi”.

Star Wars Force Friday II will be held at 12:01 a.m. on September 1st..

Stores around the world will open for a weekend-long celebration of the Star Wars franchise. It will be the first chance for fans to buy toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

“The first Star Wars Force Friday event was truly unique, uniting fans across five continents in an unprecedented global live unboxing event ahead of thousands of midnight openings at retail,” says Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “We’re excited to confirm that Star Wars Force Friday is back for ‘The Last Jedi’. Plans for this year’s world-wide event are top secret but expect something befitting the excitement around the next episode of the Star Wars saga.“

The first Force Friday was held on a Friday in 2015, with hundreds of thousands of people going to stores at midnight to be the first to buy merchancise for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

“Toys play a unique role in the Star Wars universe, and we’re proud to have been part of that incredible legacy for the past forty years,” said Samantha Lomow, Senior Vice President at Hasbro. “The new line for ‘The Last Jedi’ is our most innovative yet, and we’re excited to unveil it on Force Friday II.”

Disney and Lucasfilm released a look at the packaging for the new toys, which features pictures of three of the main characters from the Force Awakens, Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron.

Details about Force Friday II will be released closer to September 1st, according to Disney.