Dayton Christian School plans multi-million dollar expansion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Christian School is planning to expand by adding its first gymnasium to campus.

The school is asking Miami Township trustees for approval on the multi-million dollar project. That approval is expected Feb. 21.

The athletic and wellness center will be built at the school’s Washington Church Road campus. It will allow the school’s 250 athletes to play home games at their own school for the first time. Right now, athletes travel up to 20 miles away for home basketball and volleyball games.

Dayton Christian School plans to unveil details of the project on Feb. 27.