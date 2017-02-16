Dayton man accused of murder pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man accused of murdering another pleaded not guilty in a Montgomery County courtroom Thursday.

Mark Shoecraft, Jr., 38, was arraigned for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious harm and other weapons and drug charges.

Dayton police said Shoecraft shot and killed Eric Raglin, 30, in the 200 block of Basswood Ave. on Jan. 31. Police found Raglin dead inside a vehicle.

Police identified Shoecraft as the person who shot and killed Raglin. Officers and the SWAT Team took Shoecraft into custody on Feb. 1, after a three-hour standoff. Police said the murder was the

result of a drug deal.

Shoecraft is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.