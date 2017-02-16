Dayton police K9 locates drug money

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police K9 officer found hundreds of dollars of what is believed to be money from drug deals, after being called to a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to the police report, officers stopped a 2006 red Dodge Charger driving without headlights in the 1200 block of W. First St. There were two men inside the vehicle. During the traffic stop, two officers saw two mason jars and a bag holding marijuana inside the vehicle. It totaled 40 grams of marijuana.

Phantom, a Dayton police K9 officer, was called to search for money inside the vehicle. The K9 found $740 dollars worth of $20 bills in and around the car.

The driver was issued a misdemeanor for the marijuana and citations for expired plates, no headlights, no seat belt and not requiring the front seat passenger to wear a seat belt.