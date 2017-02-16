Deputies’ jail fight caught on video

HARDIN CO., KY (NBC News) — The fight between a Kentucky sheriff deputy and a deputy jailer in front of inmates was caught on camera.

The incident happened at the Hardin County Detention Center last week, and now that jail employee has been suspended with pay and faces charges.

In the security camera video released by the police department, you can see the two men fighting. The fight even escalates after several people try to break it up.

It began when the sheriff’s deputy tried to hand property of an inmate over to the jailer, Joe Fung and he allegedly threw it back.

Funk was arrested after the dispute with Deputy Sheriff Clennon Smith.

Now Funk is facing charges of menacing, resisting arrest, and assault.

He is due in court later this week.

Deputy Sheriff Smith is still on the job.