Friday is deadline to apply for Pop-Up Project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply to be a part of the 12th phase of the Activated Spaces Pop-Up Project.

The program is a push to fill storefronts in downtown Dayton. It’s looking for entrepreneurs to open retail shops in downtown Dayton this spring. It’s accepting applications for short-term retail and service businesses.

The project matches business owners and entrepreneurs with downtown property owners who have first floor storefront space available.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The application is available online.

Tenants will be notified the week of March 6. Retailers must be ready to open in May. Leases will range from three to six months.

Thirteen businesses that have opened as part of the pop-up project are still open today.