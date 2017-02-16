Friday is deadline to apply for Pop-Up Project

By Published: Updated:
downtown Dayton (WDTN Photo)
downtown Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply to be a part of the 12th phase of the Activated Spaces Pop-Up Project.

The program is a push to fill storefronts in downtown Dayton. It’s looking for entrepreneurs to open retail shops in downtown Dayton this spring. It’s accepting applications for short-term retail and service businesses.

The project matches business owners and entrepreneurs with downtown property owners who have first floor storefront space available.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The application is available online.

Tenants will be notified the week of March 6. Retailers must be ready to open in May. Leases will range from three to six months.

Thirteen businesses that have opened as part of the pop-up project are still open today.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s