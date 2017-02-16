Grand opening for Miamisburg library branch Monday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg branch of Dayton Metro Library will hold a grand opening celebration on its new building on Monday, Feb. 20.

The new building is located at 545 E. Linden Ave. Community members can see the new facility on Feb. 20 from 1-4 p.m. It’s been under construction since March of 2016.

The grand opening ceremony will be from 1-1:30 p.m. It will include library mascots Cosmo and Pip, PS4 gaming in TeenEDGE, marionette shows by Mr. Puppet in the new STAR Theater and refreshments.

Regular hours will begin at the Linden Ave. building on Feb. 21. It will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m; and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Features of the new building include a community room, study rooms, a conference room, a quiet reading room, laptop lending and an outdoor patio.

The new facility is 15,000 square feet and cost $6.5 million dollars. It is the eighth completed project in the Libraries for a Smarter Future improvement plan that Montgomery County voters approved in 2012.

The former Miamisburg branch has been closed since Jan. 28 for the move to the new facility.