Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveils Indy 500 ticket design

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) — There are only 101 days until the greatest spectacle in racing — the Indy 500. The countdown begins Thursday when Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials unveil the ticket design for this year, and they’re getting some help from the winner of the 100th Indy 500, Alexander Rossi. The ticket was unveiled Thursday morning at Cummins headquarters in downtown Indy.

IMS officials chose this location because of the long history the company has with the race. The engine company’s founder, Celssie Cummins, was on the crew for the first ever winner of the Indy 500. Since then Cummins engineers have used the race to test the latest innovations.

IMS will continue the tradition of a countdown, and officials say to watch for a multitude of fun race events over the next few months.

“Tickets always show a sort of an epic or iconic moment from the winner’s previous victory the last year, so fans should be excited the ticket really captures the moment of winning the 100th running, and I think the fans will really enjoy seeing what we did with it,” Damron said.

He also says ticket sales are on track and many fans have already renewed their tickets after the race last year.

And if you’d like to be a part of the first day of the countdown, the IMS pavilion is hosting a fan party Thursday evening with drivers Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter and Josef Newgarden. Click here for more information on the party.

