Local restaurant participates in ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one local restaurant is participating in the national “A Day Without Immigrants.”

La Colombiana Restaurante posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night that it decided to close Feb. 16 “in support of our immigrant customers, community, employees, and in honor to our immigrant parents, also in solidarity of the nationwide movement ‘A Day Without Immigrants.'”

Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

It’s a response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. President Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.