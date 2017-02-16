Mayor Whaley weighs in on jail lawsuits

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Mayor of Dayton is weighing in on a recent string of lawsuits filed against the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The eight lawsuits allege civil rights violations and misconduct at the Montgomery County Jail.

The County Commission has requested the Department of Justice investigate the claims.

Mayor Nan Whaley says Sheriff Phil Plummer is right to call for an oversight committee. Whaley says she would like to see the investigation handled locally.

“Absolutely, I’m concerned,” Whaley said. “We wouldn’t respond or engage in this if we weren’t concerned.”

“We are glad to see the sheriff made the first step and we are willing to partner to make sure there is autonomy and transparency and openness in this process,” Whaley said. “I think that’s very important.”

Sheriff Plummer responded to the commission’s request for a DOJ investigation, calling that request politically motivated. He also said accusing his deputies “without due process is totally out of line.”

The DOJ has acknowledged it received the request, but has not said if it will open an investigation.