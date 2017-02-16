Missing Forida girl, 11, with Asperger’s Syndrome found alive

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing Florida girl who suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome was found alive Thursday morning in Pasco County, 37 hours after she was last seen by her parents at her home.

Crews searched overnight for 11-year-old Jenna Irmler, who lives in the Bloomingdale area with her family. She was discovered missing at 5 a.m. on Wednesday when her parents went to check on her and was last seen by her parents at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the family’s kitchen.

Jenna was found safe in Zephyrhills on Thursday morning. A citizen at a convenience store on Paul S. Buchman Highway recognized Jenna from her photo, then authorities were contacted.

“She was not ready to be found,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee. “We think she was trying to avoid contact with anyone trying to find her.”

Sheriff Gee said that Jenna ran away because of problems she had. He said that Jenna had left home previously, but for short periods of time and she usually remained in her neighborhood.

Soon after Jenna was found on Thursday, authorities began working to reunite her with her parents.

Sheriff Gee said investigators do not know how Jenna got to Pasco County or where she had been for the last 37 hours. She will be interviewed by investigators. The 11-year-old will also undergo a medical evaluation.

Gee said that hundreds of people helped with the search for Jenna, including HCSO deputies who searched by air, by ground and with K-9 units. Deputies also collected security footage from businesses in the area in their search for Jenna.

“We’re very fortunate we had a good outcome,” he said.

Gee said that the sheriff’s office will suggest support groups for the family.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news