(CNN) — January of 2017 won’t go down in the record books when it comes to temperatures, but it will be close.

NASA says this past January was the third warmest January across the world in more than a century.

According to data collected by NASA, January’s high temperature was cooler than 2016, which was the hottest on record.

But, it was still higher than the average.

NASA went back to 1880 to begin collecting data,l because previous studies didn’t cover the entire planet.