(NBC) — There’s big news for Pokemon Go fans.

A large update is due to arrive this week with 80 new Pokemon to capture.

There will also be some changes in how players catch them.

The 80 Pokemon were originally discovered in the Pokemon Gold and Silver, released in 2000 for Nintendo’s GameBoy color.

Pokemon Go launched in July 2016 and instantly became a viral sensation.

It broke Apple’s App Store record for the most downloads during it’s first week.