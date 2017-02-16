Police search for suspect in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police said a warrant has been issued for one man after another was found dead inside a recording studio Thursday.

According to a statement from Middletown Police, officers were called to The Razor’s Edge, a recording studio, in the 2000 block of Tytus Avenue on a report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived they 29-year-old Jamelle Willis, also known as 3 Stax dead on the floor with a gunshot wound in his back.

Detectives learned there were other people inside the business during the shooting and before police arrived. Police say the investigation soon revealed Willie James Boyd Jr., 21, is the person responsible for the shooting. According to investigators, Willis and Boyd were friends and the shooting happened after an argument inside the studio.

Police have searched several areas as part of this investigation but have not yet found Boyd. Middletown Police say they have issued a warrant for murder and are asking anyone who may know where Boyd can be found to call Middletown Police at 513-425-7700.

