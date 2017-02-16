Police search for suspect in Middletown shooting

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)
(WDTN Photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police said a warrant has been issued for one man after another was found dead inside a recording studio Thursday.

According to a statement from Middletown Police, officers were called to The Razor’s Edge, a recording studio, in the 2000 block of Tytus Avenue on a report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived they 29-year-old Jamelle Willis, also known as 3 Stax dead on the floor with a gunshot wound in his back.

Detectives learned there were other people inside the business during the shooting and before police arrived. Police say the investigation soon revealed Willie James Boyd Jr., 21, is the person responsible for the shooting. According to investigators, Willis and Boyd were friends and the shooting happened after an argument inside the studio.

Police have searched several areas as part of this investigation but have not yet found Boyd. Middletown Police say they have issued a warrant for murder and are asking anyone who may know where Boyd can be found to call Middletown Police at 513-425-7700.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s