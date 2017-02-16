Radio station interviews West Liberty-Salem shooting victim

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been almost a month since 16-year-old Logan Cole was critically injured after being shot inside West Liberty-Salem High School.

He did an interview Wednesday night with radio station, WBLL in Bellefontaine. During it he thanked God for being here today.

“I feel like my relationship with God and the way God has helped me through this improved my attitude toward it,” Cole said.

He told radio host Bill Tipple that he vividly remembers the day he was shot.

“I was all dressed up and ready to go, looking forward to go to Marysville Courthouse and doing our mock trial and I went into the bathroom and that’s when it happened. It was right before we left. Before January 20th school was going well,” Cole said.

A fellow student is accused of shooting Cole multiple times with a shotgun inside the school’s bathroom.

He was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where doctors removed around 70 shotgun pellets from his body and stayed there for two weeks before returning home.

“When it happened I just didn’t know what to think of it. I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I had no clue how bad it was. My body was just in complete shock mode, I guess. From what I’ve heard it’s a miracle and I praise God for it. I mean, yea,” Cole said after being asked if he’s amazed he’s still here.

He says what happened to him has changed his outlook on life and that he won’t ever take things for granted.

“It shows you how quickly things can end. I mean, I was going about my normal life and then it happened and also I feel like its really improved my relationship with God. How he’s helped me through this has been really amazing,” he said.

Logan Cole is currently wearing a brace around his torso. He says it should be taken off between the next two to five months.

Doctors say he should go on to live a normal life.