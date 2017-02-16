Senator Brown says infrastructure still on the back burner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new report puts Ohio in the top ten for states with the most structurally deficient bridges.

Senator Sherrod Brown and fellow democrats are proposing a plan to change that.

According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, 7-percent of bridges in the state are in poor condition.

The most used structurally deficient bridge is right here in Montgomery County.

The ramp from east U.S. 35 to northbound I-75 is listed as structurally deficient and, according to the report, more than 122,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day.

Earlier this week, Senator Sherrod Brown and other senior Senate Democrats unveiled a trillion-dollar plan to improve bridges and roads throughout the country.

Brown says over the past several years state and federal governments have put infrastructure on the back-burner when it should have been in the forefront the whole time.

“In large part, because governors and presidents in the past so often wanted to do tax cuts to the richest people in the country at the expense of the middle class and building the prosperity that we used to have more of in this country,” Brown said.

Senator Brown says he’s hopeful President Trump will keep his promise to restore the nation’s infrastructure. He also says this trillion-dollar plan would create 15 million jobs over ten years.

