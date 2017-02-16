Smoke detectors save mother and child from house fire

By Published: Updated:
House fire on Pafford Road in Harrison Township
House fire on Pafford Road in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters say a working smoke detector made the difference during a fire at a house in Harrison Township.

Crews battle a house fire on Pafford Road in Harrison Township.
Crews battle a house fire on Pafford Road in Harrison Township.

The fire started around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday at a house in the 4000 block of Pafford Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were in the front yard, escaping the fire unharmed.

“The inside is a total loss,” Harrison Township Fire Battalion Chief Darrin Wiseman said. “Luckily, when we got here, the mom and her child were outside and the smoke detector helped get them out.”

Wiseman says there isn’t a damage estimate yet. However, he says the house is unlivable.

The Red Cross will take care of the family, helping them with a place to stay. Along with the mother and young child, there were three other children living in the home that were at school at the time of the fire.

Wiseman says the fire is still under investigation and a cause will be released at a later time.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s