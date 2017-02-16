Smoke detectors save mother and child from house fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters say a working smoke detector made the difference during a fire at a house in Harrison Township.

The fire started around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday at a house in the 4000 block of Pafford Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were in the front yard, escaping the fire unharmed.

“The inside is a total loss,” Harrison Township Fire Battalion Chief Darrin Wiseman said. “Luckily, when we got here, the mom and her child were outside and the smoke detector helped get them out.”

Wiseman says there isn’t a damage estimate yet. However, he says the house is unlivable.

The Red Cross will take care of the family, helping them with a place to stay. Along with the mother and young child, there were three other children living in the home that were at school at the time of the fire.

Wiseman says the fire is still under investigation and a cause will be released at a later time.