Suspect charged with murder in death of 2-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in Dayton has been charged with murder.

Ryan Lucas St. John appeared via a video conference for his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court Thursday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felonious assault and two counts of child endangering in connection to the death of 2-year-old Brayden Ferguson.

St. John is in Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His next court date is set for Feb. 23.

2 NEWS obtained court documents connected to this case. They show St. John was alone with Brayden for two hours before his mother came home. The documents say Brayden’s mother told detectives Brayden appeared to be daydreaming when she returned from errands on February 13. The mother then got in the shower and we she got out, Brayden was not breathing.

Brayden was then taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died Tuesday night.

Brayden’s grandmother has set up a gofundme page to help with funeral expenses.