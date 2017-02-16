Third arrest in apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, is surrounded by the media upon arrival from Macau at Beijing airport in Beijing. Kim was assassinated at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray a Malaysian official said Tuesday.﻿﻿ (Kyodo News via AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, is surrounded by the media upon arrival from Macau at Beijing airport in Beijing. Kim was assassinated at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray a Malaysian official said Tuesday.﻿﻿ (Kyodo News via AP, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has requested consular access to a woman arrested in Malaysia for suspected involvement in the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother.

This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a woman, left, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, who police say was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Star TV via AP)
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a woman, left, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, who police say was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Star TV via AP)

The ministry said Thursday the woman is an Indonesian citizen based on data provided by Malaysia and the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

She is one of three people arrested following the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday. The others are a woman who was traveling on a Vietnamese passport and the Indonesian woman’s boyfriend, who was arrested earlier Thursday.

Police official Abdul Samah says officers detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.

Abdul Samah says the man provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s