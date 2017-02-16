Third arrest in apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has requested consular access to a woman arrested in Malaysia for suspected involvement in the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother.

The ministry said Thursday the woman is an Indonesian citizen based on data provided by Malaysia and the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

She is one of three people arrested following the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday. The others are a woman who was traveling on a Vietnamese passport and the Indonesian woman’s boyfriend, who was arrested earlier Thursday.

Police official Abdul Samah says officers detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.

Abdul Samah says the man provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents.