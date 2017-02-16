Vandalia’s Airline Dairy Creme celebrating 53 years in business

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A local restaurant is celebrating 53 years in business in a special way.

Mike Krimm, Airline Dairy Creme manager, says the restaurant will be offering 53 cent hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and ice cream.

Krimm says the business runs in the family.

“My grandfather and father started this business,” he added, “My dad had four kids. And we all worked here starting around 15 years of age.”

The building that houses the restaurant was built in 1950, and the Airline Dairy Creme moved into the location in 1964.

Back then — a hamburger with “all the fixins” cost 19 cents.

“Cant bring them down to a hamburger at 19 cents, no,” Krimm laughed. Today’s special — not a far cry from the opening day prices.

Customers like Tiffany Fogle say they typically frequent the restaurant during the summer months, but they couldn’t pass up the customer appreciation day.

“It’s the atmosphere. It’s really friendly. Everyone is always smiling and happy when we come in,” she said.

Krimm says today’s celebration is an opportunity to remember his dad, and his grandfather, for the foundation they made.

“He wasn’t a man of many words, but I do believe he’d be pleased. He’d be very pleased that we’ve grown since he left us,” he said.

He tells 2 NEWS they’re hoping to be around for another 53 years. A little slice of Americana.

“As my dad always said. It’s good food, fast,” he added, “If you want to go back in time a little bit, and get it the way you used to get it. This is how you get it.”