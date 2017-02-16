Vandalism suspect breaks Dayton Metro Library window

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for the person who vandalized a Dayton Metro Library.

According to the police report, officers responded to the Burkhardt branch of Dayton Metro Library Wednesday morning on a criminal damage complaint. The branch manager said someone broke a window on the north side of the building, next to the double doors. The suspect did not get into the building.

Damage to the window is estimated at $200. There are no security cameras on that side of the building.

If you know anything about the suspect or the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).