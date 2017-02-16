Wright State still deciding who will fill presidential post

Wright State University Nutter Center. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Board of Trustees could make an announcement soon on the school’s next president.

The Board met for an executive session Thursday afternoon.

They tell 2 NEWS once a decision is made they need to negotiate a contract before making an announcement.

Dennis Shields, Deborah Ford, and Cheryl Schrader are the finalists for the position.

The Board also has a public meeting scheduled Friday at 8:30 a.m.

