Wright State still deciding who will fill presidential post

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Board of Trustees could make an announcement soon on the school’s next president.

The Board met for an executive session Thursday afternoon.

They tell 2 NEWS once a decision is made they need to negotiate a contract before making an announcement.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com was first to tell you the search would be complete this month, earlier than the original April deadline.

Dennis Shields, Deborah Ford, and Cheryl Schrader are the finalists for the position.

The Board also has a public meeting scheduled Friday at 8:30 a.m.

