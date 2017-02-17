Authorities investigate packages containing marijuana

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office worked with U.S. Postal Inspectors to investigate three packages containing suspected drugs.

Authorities intercepted three packages that were being sent to addresses in Piqua and Sidney from California. They obtained search warrants for two of the packages and found five pounds of marijuana in them. They are applying for a search warrant for the third package.

Darrell Branscum, 33, was arrested in connection to this investigation. He is being held in Miami County Jail on a felony marijuana possession charge.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said a female suspect could also face charges.