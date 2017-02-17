Battle of the badges to benefit Dayton officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, there will be a benefit hockey game for Dayton Police Officer Byron Branch.

He was seriously injured in the line of duty in December on I-75. Officer Branch was out of his cruiser helping a motorist when he was hit by another car on icy roads. He lost his leg in the accident and is still recovering from his injuries.

The benefit hockey game will be a battle of the badges.

“We just want to help out,” said Kyle Schwable, who plays with the Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club. He said first responders take care of each other.

Admission is free, but they’re asking for donations. All the money raised will go to Officer Branch. Schwable said there will also be raffle prizes at the.

Schwable said his team consists of local firefighters, police, military, and nurses. He said members of the Columbus Police and Toledo Fire Departments have teamed up to take them on.

The game will be Saturday, February 18 at 6 p.m. at the Kettering Rec Center.