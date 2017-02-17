Book checked out from Pennsylvania library more than 75 years ago has finally been returned

(WBRE) – A book checked out from a Pennsylvania library more than 75 years ago was finally returned Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Lockman, Jr. decided it was time to clean out the basement of his Shavertown home on Wednesday.

“I started going through these books, you know, one by one,” he said. “And it said December 2nd, 1941.”

It was a children’s book from the Osterhout Free Library his father borrowed as a boy called “Val Rides The Oregon Trail”.

The book made its way from Wilkes-Barre to Connecticut when the Lockmans moved decades ago, before gathering dust in the Back Mountain when they returned to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Rob said he considered just throwing out the book in the trash but the more he looked at it, the more he thought about his late father and realized he really only had one choice.

