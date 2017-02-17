Candidate for WSU president withdraws from consideration

By Published: Updated:
Dennis Shields, J.D. is the first of three finalists for the office of president at Wright State University. (Photo: wright.edu)
Dennis Shields, J.D. is the first of three finalists for the office of president at Wright State University. (Photo: wright.edu)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for the next president of Wright State University is now down to two finalists.

According to a message from the Wright State Presidential Search and Screening Advisory Committee, Dennis Shields withdrew his name from consideration Friday afternoon.

Shields is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Chair of that committee, Doug Fecher, said Shields was an impressive candidate with a wealth of experience from a variety of backgrounds.

The search process continues with two remaining finalists. They are Deborah Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Cheryl Schrader, chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Wright State University is expected to name its next president in February. Current president David Hopkins will retire at the end of June. The next president is expected to start July 1.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s