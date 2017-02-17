Candidate for WSU president withdraws from consideration

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for the next president of Wright State University is now down to two finalists.

According to a message from the Wright State Presidential Search and Screening Advisory Committee, Dennis Shields withdrew his name from consideration Friday afternoon.

Shields is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Chair of that committee, Doug Fecher, said Shields was an impressive candidate with a wealth of experience from a variety of backgrounds.

The search process continues with two remaining finalists. They are Deborah Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Cheryl Schrader, chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Wright State University is expected to name its next president in February. Current president David Hopkins will retire at the end of June. The next president is expected to start July 1.

