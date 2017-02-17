Centerville Police search for identity theft suspect

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Police are looking for an identity theft suspect.

Police say a man on January 10th used a cloned credit card number at the Walmart on York Commons Boulevard in Dayton.

The suspect bought prepaid gift cards with the credit card number.

Police say the suspect is a black man, with average height and build, wearing khaki pants a black jacket and a black winter hat.

There are no surveillance pictures of a vehicle in connection with the identity theft.

Police did provide a photo of the suspect from a surveillance camera near the entrance of the Walmart.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Centerville Police at 937-428-4706.