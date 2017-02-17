Charges approved for 15-year-old in officer-involved shooting

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Juvenile Division, approved charges for the 15-year-old suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Centerville in February.

The Centerville teenager will be charged with two counts of aggravated menacing.

According to Centerville police, the teen pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and pointed it at police outside the Centerville Police Department on Feb. 2. Chief of police Bruce Robertson said the teen refused to drop the weapon, and officers were forced to fire at him, hitting him three times.

The teen was treated at Kettering Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

