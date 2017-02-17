Dayton set to once again host NCAA’s First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The road to the NCAA men’s basketball championship starts in Dayton.

The First Four doesn’t just bring some of the best basketball teams in the country to Dayton, it’s estimated that since 2001, the Miami Valley has seen over 70 million dollars flood into the local economy.

The First Four is set to take center-stage once again the University of Dayton arena on March 14th.

This year, organizers are pushing fans to see the teams before they lace-up for prime-time. The hope is that it will add to the First-Four experience.

“There will be open practices that are free and open to the public prior to the actual tournament,” said Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO, Jacquelyn Powell.

Dayton will host the First Four until 2018, and has placed a bid to host the First Four between 2019 and 2022.

“Dayton is a big basketball community. We have wonderful fans that are embracing this opportunity once again to welcome this wonderful tournament to the greater Miami Valley,” said Powell.

Evansville, Indiana and Hershey, Pennsylvania have also submitted bids to host the First Four along with Detroit.

They will compete with Dayton who has also submitted bids to host 1st and 2nd round games in 2021 and 2022.

“We conservatively estimate that it brings in about 4.5 million dollars into the local community. There is money being spent at our hotels, our restaurants, nightlife, retail establishments as well as the value that the tournament brings in from the standpoint that this is a national event if not international event in our community,” said Powell.

With the spotlight shining on Dayton, people are stepping up to the line to make the tournament nothing but net.

“We are ready and prepared and set to go from Selection Sunday we are going to be gearing up even more,” said Powell.

Selection Sunday is March 12th, and games will start on March 14th, where UD Arena will hope to continue to sell-out First Four games– as they have since 2013.

Right now it’s unclear what the NCAA will do for Men’s tournament games in Dayton after 2018.