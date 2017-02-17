Drug smugglers use makeshift ferry to move marijuana

Calily Bien Published: Updated:
Border Patrol says this makeshift ferry was used to move a truck full of marijuana across the Rio Grande. (Customs and Border Patrol)
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — In an effort to smuggle illegal drugs across the Rio Grande, some suspects took to constructing a makeshift ferry to get their items across.

The Customs and Border Patrol says on Thursday morning, agents working in the Brownsville area saw a red Ford Ranger on the Mexico riverbank being loaded onto a floating trailer and made its way to the northside of the riverbank. The truck was then unloaded and the driver took off.

When agents tried to stop the truck, the driver turned back around and drove towards the driver. Once they got to the river, the driver and passengers jumped out of the truck and swam back to Mexico. Agents were not able to apprehend them.

Inside the truck agents found more than 600 pounds of marijuana with a street value of nearly half a million dollars.

Makeshift ferry was used to to transport a truck that had more than 600 lbs of marijuana in it. (Customs and Border Patrol)
