Fire damages 2-story apartment in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A second floor apartment was damaged by fire in Franklin on Friday morning.

A neighbor called 911 just before 8 a.m. on Friday and said a two-story house was on fire in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the house. Firefighters worked quickly and knocked the fire down, confining it to the second floor.

One person was inside the house at the time of the fire, but he left on his own and was not hurt.

The house is actually divided into two apartments. The people in the downstairs apartment were not home at the time of the fire.

The person living in the upstairs apartment also was not home. The person inside at the time of the fire did not live at either apartment.

Franklin Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf said the fire is not considered suspicious. There is not damage estimate yet.

Westendorf says investigators have found a cause for the fire yet.

According to Westendorf, the first floor apartment was not damaged. However, power will cutoff to the entire house during the investigation.

Westendorf says no one will be able to stay at either apartment. People living in both apartments are working to stay with family members.

Red Cross could still be called in to assist people displaced by the fire.