Half-court shot contest turns into surprise proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York man proposed to his girlfriend Thursday night with the help of Siena Athletics and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Erin Tobin, 30, of Rensselaer, participated in a Dunkin’ Donuts in-game promotion at the Times Union Center. During a Siena men’s basketball game, Tobin was tasked with attempting to make a half-court shot.

In a huge surprise, Tobin made the basket, but a bigger surprise was waiting.

Unknown to Tobin, her boyfriend, 31-year-old Steve Duckett, was on the court disguised as Cuppie, a Dunkin’ Donuts mascot. When Tobin turned around after her winning shot, Duckett was unmasked, down on one knee, and popped the question.

Tobin said yes – and she didn’t suspect a thing.

“I was more worried about making the shot,” she said with a laugh. “But this is probably the greatest moment ever.”

Duckett planned the engagement in honor of Tobin’s alma mater and her loyalty to Saints basketball. A 2008 graduate, Tobin is a season ticket holder.

Albany-area Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees provided the couple and their families with a complimentary suite at the TU Center to watch the proposal. Tobin also won a $500 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts for making the shot.

