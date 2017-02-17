Hockey game to benefit injured officer

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A “battle of the badges” Saturday night will benefit an injured Dayton police officer.

The Dayton fire and Dayton police departments will compete in a hockey game Saturday night. It will be played at the Kettering Recreation Complex at 6 p.m.

Proceeds and donations will benefit Officer Byron Branch. In December, Officer Branch was out of his police cruiser, helping a semi driver in icy conditions on I-75, when another driver hit his cruiser and injured him.

Officer Branch was badly hurt and had to have his right leg amputated. He was released from the hospital in late December and is recovering.

Officer Branch was a member of the 104th police class at the Dayton Police Academy and was sworn in as an officer on April 4, 2016.

A gofundme page made to support him and his family has raised more than $35,000.