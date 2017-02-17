Man responsible for officer-involved shooting to be sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man responsible for a fatal police-involved shooting in Brookville will be sentenced Friday morning.

Conrad Davis accepted a plea deal in January on involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and felonious assault on a peace officer charges.

The shootout happened at a Speedway gas station last October. According to court documents, Davis shot officer Henry Edds, who has since recovered.

During the shootout, officer Frank Graci fired shots, hitting Davis’ girlfriend three times. 31-year-old Ashley Sides was killed.

A Grand Jury has since cleared officers Graci and Edds, declining to indict them on charges related to that shooting.