CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is arrested on marijuana trafficking charges in Miami County.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a suspect at a home on Swailes Road Thursday. When they arrived, they smelled marijuana inside the home. Deputies obtained a search warrant and seized one pound of marijuana and $5,000 in cash from the home.

Alan Holter, 54, was arrested. He is in Miami County Jail. He is charged with one county of felony marijuana trafficking.