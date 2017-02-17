New Mexico state rep. gets ‘Go Back to Mexico’ letter in mail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state lawmaker recently opened his home mailbox to find a note that’s being described as hateful and racist.

Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, went home from the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday night to discover a letter with no return address in his mailbox.

He opened it, and inside he found a piece of paper with a note scribbled in green ink, ‘Go back to Mexico, you do not represent us.’

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” Rep. Martinez said.

Rep. Martinez has immigrants roots, but he is from New Mexico.

He doesn’t know who sent the letter, but he knows who he’s blaming for it.

“I think that the shameful rhetoric that this president has elevated over the course of the last year and half, and now as president, has given some people a sense of authority and a sense of that this type of discourse is okay,” he said.

At the Roundhouse Thursday, people KRQE News 13 showed the letter to were stunned.

“I think that racism has always existed,” Sayrah Namaste said. “It existed before we elected President Trump, but maybe people are feeling more emboldened to talk like he’s speaking.”

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s gross and not only that, but it’s inaccurate,” Pilar Trujillo said.

Rep. Martinez posted a picture of the letter to Facebook late Wednesday night and it’s since garnered hundreds of comments, likes and shares in his support.

“This is something that we’re going to keep talking about, we’re going to keep pushing,” he said. “We will not allow for this president to bring our great country down this path.”

Only one or two skeptics commented online that they believe the note was fake. But Rep. Martinez says, unfortunately, it’s real.

Rep. Martinez represents what is mostly Downtown Albuquerque. He’s in his third year — second term — as a representative.

He is one of the five sponsors of a bill that would bar the feds from using state land to build a border wall.

