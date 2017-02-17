Ohio University Athens campus reopens after water main break

ATHENS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio University has reopened it’s Athens campus after a large water main break shut it down on Thursday.

The University resumed normal operations at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Facilities like the Ping Center, Alden Library and Baker University Center were slated to open on Friday morning. Dining halls were also set to resume normal operations on Friday.

The City of Athens, including facilities on the Ohio University Athens campus remain under a boil order until further notice from the City.

The University is asking students to conserve water.

Drinking water is being made available on campus to all students, faculty and staff at the following distribution points:

All Residence Hall Lobbies

Residential Dining Halls

Living Learning Center

The break happened Thursday morning near West State Street in Athens, leaving much of the city without water.