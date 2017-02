DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating after reports of an armed robbery.

Police Dispatch tells 2 NEWS they received the call shortly after 10:00 p.m. and responded to the corners of Blanche Street and McCabe Avenues.

They say the victim was robbed at gunpoint by a black male, wearing a grey jacket and tan pants before he ran away. It’s unclear what was taken.

Police are investigating.