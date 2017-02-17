Man taken in for questioning after SWAT standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Dayton Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Salem Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. The SWAT team arrived around 10 a.m.

Dayton police told 2 NEWS a wanted man was inside the home. They said the man is reportedly armed.

Around 10:30 a.m., the man peacefully came out of the home. Officers said he was taken to the Dayton police homicide department for questioning.

