Prime piece of real estate sold in Centerville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We have learned Epiphany Lutheran Church on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville has sold a prime piece of real estate just to its north.

The buyer is the owner of Elsa’s. The Mexican food restaurant is one of the businesses located in the shopping center.

Proceeds of the sale will go into the church’s savings account.

The owner of Elsa’s, Bill Hemmert, says he plans is to demolish everything on the 3.7 acres except for the restaurant that’s been there for 35 years.

Hemmert says they may add outdoor seating, and possibly new retail and dining options to the area as well.

Hemmert says the church has been a great landlord over the years, and he couldn’t refuse an offer to purchase the property when it was presented to him.

Hemmert says they will continue to share parking with the church.

