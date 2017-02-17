Slain teens task force serves search warrant

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) – A task force investigating the slayings of two northern Indiana teenage girls has served a search warrant based on tips it has received.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the search warrant was served at a home outside Delphi Thursday evening. He says no arrests were expected Thursday.

Riley says the task force consists of FBI agents, state police and local law enforcement authorities.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Riley says a telephone tip line has been established in the case. The number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

