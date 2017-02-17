Special meeting to discuss Fairgrounds in Vandalia Saturday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia City Council will hold a special meeting Saturday morning. One topic on the agenda is the proposal by the Montgomery County Agricultural Society to relocate the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to Vandalia.

The meeting will be at 8 a.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James Bohanan Drive. The meeting is open to the public.

In December, Vandalia City Council unanimously rejected moving the Fairgrounds to that city. In a meeting earlier this month, the president of the Agricultural Society, John Yancik, said Vandalia is the perfect location for the Fairgrounds.

“It gives us access to the interstate. It gives our clientele access to hotels and restaurants,” Yancik said on Feb. 9. “That’s three things we feel we need to have not just during the fair but in the 50 weeks during the off-season.”

The Montgomery County Fair will be held in Dayton this summer.